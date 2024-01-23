Prestigious school in Wolverhampton rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Now operating as an academy, having converted in April 2014, the school first opened in 1911 and has 1,181 students aged 11-19, including 317 on the sixth form roll.

It lists author and journalist Caitlin Moran and ex-England cricket team captain Rachel Heyhoe-Flint among its former pupils.

Five inspectors, led by Sultanat Yunus, visited the school on November 28 and 29 last year to carry out a series of structured assessments, the first routine inspection the institute has received since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The completed Ofsted report, which was released this week, said: “At Wolverhampton Girls’ High School pupils achieve academic excellence and contribute positively to all aspects of school life. They are proud to be a part of this diverse and inclusive community.

“Pupils benefit from an exceptional enrichment offer. The school provides numerous varied opportunities to nurture, develop and stretch pupils’ talents and interests. Pupils speak highly of these and make good use of them.

“They often take the lead and are instrumental in establishing new clubs and societies, such as the law society, debating club and Gothic film club, as well as events like ‘culture day’.

"The school ensures there is something for everyone and has a vast array of opportunities for pupils to take on leadership roles.

“The school’s motto Ludus Supra Praemium, "The Game Before the Prize", emphasises the value of wholeheartedly being part of the school community.

"Pupils are on board with this and strive to achieve their personal best. They successfully gain places at their chosen universities to study degrees, apprenticeships and other courses.