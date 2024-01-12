Three cars destroyed following blaze at Wolverhampton business

West Midlands Fire Service rushed to the scene of Bone Mill Lane, in Heath Town, at 9.35pm last night to reports of a large blaze in the area.

On arrival, crews from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations discovered a commercial property alight, with the building being engulfed in smoke.

Fire crews discovered three cars, which had all been destroyed in the flames.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 9.35pm on Thursday, January 11, we responded to Bone Mill Lane in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton.

"Fire engines from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton attended, the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised. This was an incident inside a commercial premises, involving three cars on fire. The building was heavily smoke-logged."

The fire service revisited the property on Friday to dampen hotspots, however, none were found.

The spokesperson continued: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and left the scene at 1.20am. We revisited the property in the early hours of the morning to check for hotspots and none were found.

"The scene was left with West Midlands Police."