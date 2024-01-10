Signal failure leads to heavy morning delays

Early morning commuters faced heavy delays after signalling issues on lines at Pipers Row, Wolverhampton, led to trams being ceased for over an hour.

The delays come as trams running between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal at 6.22am this morning, ceased operation for over an hour due to signalling failures.

On X, West Midlands Metro announced: "Due to signal failure on Pipers Row, trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton Station & The Royal.

"Trams are operating between The Royal & Edgbaston Village only."

The trams were restarted again at 7.04am, with West Midlands Metro announcing that there may be slight delays while the service is being reformed.

West Midlands Metro continued: "Trams are now able to run between Wolverhampton station and Edgbaston Village.

"There may be slight delays while service is reformed."