Wolverhampton stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is sectioned

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police were called to reports of a man who had been stabbed at an address in Trimpley Gardens in Penn yesterday morning.

A man in his 60s was assessed and treated for his injuries before being rushed to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Emergency services at the scene

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Midlands Police today confirmed he had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and is currently in the care of mental health professionals.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and is currently in the care of mental health professionals."