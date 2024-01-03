Boy and woman arrested after weapons and drugs found at Bilston house

Officers from West Midlands Police raided a house on Robert Wynd, Bilston, at 7am on Wednesday and uncovered a rambo knife, batons, cannabis and a gun, which is currently being examined.

A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons, with the boy also detained for an unrelated assault from October, and both are still currently in police custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've made two arrests and recovered weapons and drugs from an address in Wolverhampton this morning.

"We found a rambo knife, batons, cannabis and a gun from a property in Robert Wynd at just after 7am. The gun is being examined.

"A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons.

"The boy has also been detained over an unrelated assault from last October.

"They remain in police custody for questioning."