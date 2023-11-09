Charity celebrates successful ball and long-term partnership with venue

For the last 50 years, The Haven Wolverhampton has worked within the city to provide safety and wraparound support for women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse and homelessness.

To mark this milestone, along with many other events and activities throughout 2023, The Haven recently hosted its 50th Anniversary Charity Ball at Grand Station.

The charity said it was delighted to announce that the red carpet event raised £20,000, which will support a range of vital services for those experiencing difficult times and accessing The Haven’s support services to help them rebuild their lives.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “We are completely overwhelmed with the final total raised from the ball and want to say a huge thank you to all the businesses and individuals who sponsored or attended the evening and helped us mark such a special milestone for the charity.

"We are truly grateful; this amazing figure will ensure some of our essential services can continue to help many more women and children.”

The event was held at Grand Station, based on Sun Street in Wolverhampton.

The Haven and Grand Central have worked together over several years, with the venue hosting their ball every year

The venue has worked in partnership with The Haven for several years via its Christmas party nights throughout December, as well as inviting The Haven’s service users along for their own Christmas party.

Danny Thompson, director of sales and development at Grand Station, said: “What an amazing achievement for The Haven to raise such a large sum of money.

"The effort that the team put in to pull the event off was phenomenal.

"The Haven needs continuous support to keep helping more women and children and Grand Station will continue to work with them to support more of those in their time of need.

"It is vital that the local community continues to support The Haven, making valuable donations and hosting their own fundraising events to have an even bigger impact on the lives of those in need.”

Ms Secker also spoke about the relationship with Grand Station, thanking them for the ongoing partnership and looking forward for the future.

She said: “We are honoured to work closely with Grand Station, particularly around Christmas time, to not only raise funds but also to ensure women and children currently being supported and staying in our emergency accommodation can have the truly magical Christmas experience they deserve.

"We are so thankful to Grand Station for all that they continue to do for us and look forward to continuing our partnership for the 2023 Christmas events too.”