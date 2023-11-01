Rail issues for multiple services after points failure

A message was put out to rail passengers on the National Rail website and on social media by West Midlands Railway around 4.03pm to let them know of the points failure between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

The failure has affected services by Avanti West Coast between Glasgow Central and London Euston, CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Paignton, London Northwestern Railway services between Liverpool Lime Street and Birmingham New Street, Transport for Wales services between Holyhead and Birmingham International and West Midlands Railway Services from Wolverhampton to Walsall and from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street.

West Midlands Railway have said that trains were running at reduced speed and could be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised and would be affected up to 7pm while engineers worked on the points.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Points failure between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

"Engineers are on site actively working on the situation

"We expect disruption to last until 19:00."