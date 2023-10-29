New cycle lanes implemented in Wolverhampton city centre

Queen Square, Wolverhampton, now has a cycle lane

Wolverhampton Council has enforced cycle lanes on Darlington Street, Lichfield Street and Queen Square and the public have five weeks to submit objections to the High Court.

Vehicles have been stopped from being travelling down certain parts of both roads to give cycles exclusive use of the lanes.

Wolverhampton City Council's reason for changing the public realm in favour of cyclists was outlined in the planning permission submission.

The council stated: "The provision for cyclists is considered of high importance, especially to encourage more sustainable methods of travel.

"The scheme includes for various cycle facilities east to west across the city to promote cycling by improving the connectivity of the city’s existing cycle network and to encourage safe cycling and walking."

Outlining where the cycle lanes will be, the council public notice said: "Creation of a contraflow cycle lane allowing cyclists to cycle on the northern side of Queen Square and Lichfield Street.

"A creation of a contraflow cycle lane allowing cyclists to cycle on the northern side of Darlington Street."

To ensure the changes to the traffic situation in the city centre there will have to be a ban on parking and unloading on the streets where cycle lanes have been implemented.

The reason the council gave for the changes was: "As part of the ongoing public realm improvements to the local environment and connectivity in Wolverhampton city centre.

"The proposed restrictions will support this public realm approach, thereby improving the environment, in particular for vulnerable road users and will contribute to the effective management of the highway network and enable enforcement of the restrictions in order to facilitate the safe and efficient operation of the highway in and around the city centre."

Vehicles will be banned from using the section of Darlington Street, southwest bound, towards the Red Lion between its junction with North Street and Red Lion Street. On Queen Square, southwest bound, towards North Street between its junction with Lichfield Street and North Street. On Lichfield Street, southwest bound, towards Queen Square between its junction with Princess Street and Queen Square.