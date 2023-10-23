Relaunch for Wolverhampton support group for patients with hearing difficulties believed to be the only one of its kind in the West Midlands

The BAHA patient support group

The group, which has been going for more than two decades, is for patients with bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and meets at Springdale Methodist Church in Penn.

A BAHA is a device for those unable to tolerate conventional behind-the-ear hearing aids due to middle-ear problems, previous surgery, infection or congenital hearing defects.

Sessions are patient-led, with advice and support from representatives from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s (RWT) audiology and ear, nose and throat services, as well as appearances from guest speakers.

The aim of the group is to support existing BAHA users and inform new patients who might be being assessed for implantation, as well as giving them the chance to speak to an implant user prior to surgery.

Jennie Howard, BAHA team lead at RWT, said: “The group is beneficial for existing long-term users as we can promote changes in the service and new technology.

“I’m in touch with other health professionals in my field and this is the only BAHA support group I’m aware of in the West Midlands, so this is hugely beneficial to our patients. We’re keen to ensure any previous users are aware the group has restarted.”

As part of the assessment process, patients are primarily seen at the audiology department at West Park Hospital for trial and testing with the BAHA team.

The support group offers a relaxed environment away from the clinical setting to discuss concerns and share experiences, and patients are encouraged to bring their spouse or a family member.

Founded in around 2002 to coincide with a new hearing aid implant programme launch at New Cross Hospital, the group restarted earlier this year.