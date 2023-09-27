Wolverhampton man who thought he was being robbed waved knife at men during eviction

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A man who was being evicted from his rented home in Wolverhampton waved a knife at three men sent to evict him before chasing them away, a court was told.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Robert Lupu could be seen in a window of the back of his house in Court Road, Whitmore Reans, making threatening gestures to three men who had been sent by the landlord to evict him at around 8.10pm on July 13 this year.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News