Wolverhampton man who thought he was being robbed waved knife at men during eviction

Wolverhampton man who opened cafe in his home town celebrates a year of living his business dream
Premium
A man who was being evicted from his rented home in Wolverhampton waved a knife at three men sent to evict him before chasing them away, a court was told.
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Robert Lupu could be seen in a window of the back of his house in Court Road, Whitmore Reans, making threatening gestures to three men who had been sent by the landlord to evict him at around 8.10pm on July 13 this year.