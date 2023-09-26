LGBT group thanks Creative Black Country for support putting on creative events

Artist Sophie Handy helped people create a willow lantern using pressed flowers. Also pictured is organiser Paul Ryder

Paul Ryder, co-founder and manager of LGBT+ Sparkle Wolverhampton said the support from Creative Black Country (CBC) and also from councillor for Penn, Celia Hibbert, has allowed the group to keep running.

The events, which are workshops where artist Sophie Handy helps to create artistic projects, are run over two days, with the first held on Wednesday, September 20. The second event will be held on Wednesday, October 4.

Paul said: "Our project was helped with commissioning by the Creative Black Country and we want to say a big thank you to them, and we would not have done this project if it wasn't for their support.

"The first event was held on Wednesday with Sophie Handy and we were creating light lanterns.

Artist Sophie Handy (pictured) helped people create a willow lantern using pressed flowers

"The next event we will be creating picture mirror frames using natural recycled materials.

"The support has been amazing and our tickets sold out very quickly, almost like when Glastonbury tickets go on sale.

"I also want to give a massive thank you to Councillor Celia Hibbert, who prior to this CBC commissioning, gave us a lot of support and provided us with modest financial support.