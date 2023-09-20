Terrell Marshall-Williams

The teenager was found in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday.

His family today said: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and we've been granted extra time to enable us to question them.