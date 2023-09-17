Today's the day as long-awaited Wolverhampton Metro extension to city's railway station opens

By James Vukmirovic

A new tram route years in the making has finally begun to pick up and transport passengers in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Metro trams will now run on the new route to and from Wolverhampton Railway station
After a decade of planning, work beginning, delays, budget concerns, supply chain issues, staff shortages, a pandemic, road closures and multiple test runs, the Midlands Metro has now opened its latest extension through the streets of Wolverhampton.

The new route will see trams begin at Wolverhampton Railway Station, head across the bridge past the Department for Levelling Up, then take a left and stop on Pipers Row outside Wolverhampton Bus Station, before heading onto the main route near Wolverhampton St George's station.

Rail passengers can now hop on the Metro for connections to Bilston, West Bromwich and other parts of the Black Country heading towards Birmingham.

Trams will run every 10 minutes from the new terminus and all details about timetables and ticket prices can be found at westmidlandsmetro.com

It will mark an end to the project which was meant to be completed in 2019 but has been beset by budget rises and delays.

