Entrepreneur looking to inspire people to achieve more at special evening

Entrepreneur Junior Hemans will host a unique evening at the Grand Theatrer to help inspire and inform the young people and older persons of Wolverhampton.

Junior Hemans will be hosting a special ‘Evening With’ at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, October 4, which will aim to inspire and inform the future development of young people of Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

Mr Hemans is a community champion who is looking to support local young people and people of all ages to mentor.

Guest speakers on the evening will include Amos Bursary recipients, Mr Peter Odugbile, who is currently studying engineering and Ms Olanike Ajijola currently studying Medicine.

The Amos Bursary ensure talented people of African and Caribbean descent have the opportunity to excel in education and beyond.

Bradley born Kieron Ansell will share his career path to date, including his current position as Business Development Manager at The Wolves Foundation.

Mauricia Brooks a beneficiary of The Princes’ Trust: an ambitious and innovative organisation, constantly seeking new ways to provide even better support for young people.

Junior Hemans said; “The evening will help motivate and inspire people to get into employment or to start up businesses.

"People come to the theatre to see and hear great stories and we want to use the theatre to tell the stories of successful business people.

"We will hear where they’ve come from, how they did it and use that as a basis for people to ignite that ambition.

"We chose the Grand Theatre as the perfect place to help us facilitate those dreams and ambitions within people of Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

"This event will make people realise they can achieve and it will help to kickstart their careers. You can’t be what you can’t see”

The evening will also feature networking opportunities with business professionals in the foyer at the start, during the interval and after the event.