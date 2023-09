No date yet for opening of new Wolverhampton Metro link but driver training 'on schedule'

An exact opening date for the Wolverhampton Metro extension which will see trams connect to the city's railway station has yet to be set.

Tram drivers have begun their training along the new Metro link to Wolverhampton Railway Station. Photo credit: Mrs Driver @curlybobbit Trams have been seen travelling down Pipers Row and Railway Drive while drivers have been familiarising themselves with the new £50 million Metro link from St George’s.