Twelve fire engines at scene of large blaze in Wolverhampton commercial building

Firefighters are battling a large fire in a commercial building in Wolverhampton this evening.

Smoke could be seen for miles around. Images: @rkmbzzz
Crews were called to reports of a large blaze in a commercial building in the Eastfield area.

West Midlands Fire Service said 12 fire engines were on the scene.

Smoke could be seen for miles around, pouring into the sky above the city. Residents also reported hearing "explosions".

