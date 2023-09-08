Twelve fire engines at scene of large blaze in Wolverhampton commercial building

Crews were called to reports of a large blaze in a commercial building in the Eastfield area.
This fire is over towards Hickman estate, absolutely crazy #WolverhamptonFire #wolverhampton @ExpressandStar pic.twitter.com/qI3UQTmBFP— trukangsta (@rkmbzzz) September 8, 2023
West Midlands Fire Service said 12 fire engines were on the scene.
We currently have a Large Fire within a Commercial Building in the Eastfield area of Wolverhampton. We currently have 12 Fire Appliances in attendance. pic.twitter.com/SWtm4z1uaJ— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 8, 2023
Smoke could be seen for miles around, pouring into the sky above the city. Residents also reported hearing "explosions".