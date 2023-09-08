Customers happy after Tesco returns to Wolverhampton city centre after seven years

The staff smile ahead of the official opening

People were queueing outside the new Tesco Express ahead of the official opening of the store on Dudley Street at 8am on Friday.

The store is set on the location of the former Clinton's Cards

The Voice of Wolverhampton Dicky Dodds was in attendance alongside some of the new 21 members of staff to welcome customers and preside over the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon by the manager Helen Smith.

Following the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of people headed into the store, receiving a free bag and pastry from staff at the door and making their way around the store, which was built on the site of the former Clinton's Cards.

The layout followed the same as other Tesco Express stores, with frozen and chilled items along the sides and several wide aisles to allow for plenty of customers to walk down, as well as a number of self-service tills and a customer service desk.

Plenty of self-service stalls are in operation

Plenty of items are also available with Clubcard discounts

Among those taking in the new shop was Sadia Parveez, who had been talking her son Zayan out for a walk, and the 40-year-old from Pennfields said she thought the store had a good layout and was beautifully designed.

She said: "Everything inside is very nice and it's going to be very handy for when I'm out in the city centre and need to do some shopping.

"I'm pleased to see it back in Wolverhampton after so many years and I will probably come back to buy anything for the household from here, as well as other stuff as I need it."

The new store is the first in the city centre since 2016

Pamela Leigh from Wednesfield was also happy to see the shop open on the high street, with the 57-year-old saying it was an amazing layout.

She said: "I really like it in there as the layout is perfect for walking around and they've got all the stuff I need if I want to get lunch.

"The location is perfect as well as it's right on the high street, so easy to find, and it's good because I miss the old Tesco in the Mander Centre."

A steady stream of people were heading into the store after the grand opening

Georgia McKibben was among those who had picked up some lunch from the store and the 17-year-old from Tipton said it was a good thing to have for easy access.

She said: "It's a perfect location for people who are out shopping and I had a good walk around it today, so I think it will do well here.

"I got myself a meal deal for my lunch and I think that's what's going to sell the most as people love a Tesco meal deal."

Store manager Helen Smith said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and helping to serve the local community.

There's a large range of items available at the store

"We want to continue to offer great value to our customers with a wide product range and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard pricing to our customers.

“We have 21 new colleagues joining the team from the local area and we know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”

As well as providing a wide range of affordable, healthy and sustainable food, Tesco said the new store will also have a positive impact in the local community through its community programmes including the newly launched Stronger Start grant scheme which funds schools and children’s groups providing grants for food and activities to boost health and wellbeing.