Wolverhampton shopping centre team ready for soapbox race with Postman Pat kart

The Postman Pat-themed car is ready to take on the Krazy Races. In the car is Oliwia Bednarek, then L-R: Laura Taylor, Andy Felton, Jon Hannon

The team from the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton have been working hard to put the finishing touches on their soapbox kart ahead of the Krazy Races events on the streets of Wolverhampton city centre.

They will be one of dozens of teams taking part in Krazy Races Wolverhampton, starting at Queen Square, on Bank Holiday Monday and will bring a touch of Greendale to the event with their Postman Pat-inspired kart and outfits, even coming equipped with a Jess the Cat toy.

Built by construction firm Premier Maintenance and made from a mixture plywood and reinforced steel, the kart will be piloted by Andy Felton and Jon Hannon over two runs, with support from Laura Taylor and Oliwia Bednarek and runner Kieron Wilkes, overseen by manager Phil Dutton.

The team competed in last year's event with an award-winning Only Fools and Horses-inspired kart and Mander Centre marketing manager Laura Taylor said she hoped the new car would be something people could have fun with.

She said: "This year, we have gone for a Postman Pat-inspired car as the team wanted something everyone would recognise and could have fun singing along with.

"We competed last year with an Only Fools and Horses themed car, we won best looking car and the team really got involved and into character."

The team have said they are excited about taking part in the event

Ms Taylor said she and the team were looking forward to the event and spoke about what made it so special.

She said: "It's the atmosphere as the event bought in great crowds and everyone really enjoyed the day last year.

"It’s also a great opportunity to do some fundraising and to promote the Mander Centre, as the finish line is right by one of our entrances."

She also said that the team had worked hard to get the car ready and was looking to do more than just race on the day, but also make it inclusive for everyone.

She said: "Our team is made up all members of management, cleaning and maintenance and its great to all work together on a fun project."

"Our operations manager Phil Dutton and the team have done a great job by upgrading the car and we have been practising, we hope to do well in the time trials this year.

"We are supporting two great charities One Great Day, supporting children’s charities, and The Wolves foundation and we will have a colouring in station at our pit area, the Postmen and Jess the cat will be posing for pictures and handing out post to those who visit."

The event starts at 10.45am on Monday with the track procession.