Tram drivers to begin training along new £50 million Wolverhampton Metro link with services to start in 'coming weeks'

The final phase of essential tram testing completed last week allowing driver familiarisation to get underway in the city

The £50 million Metro link from St George’s down Pipers Row to Railway Plaza was formally handed over to Midland Metro Limited today.

The long-awaited milestone means that tram drivers will begin physical training on the new 720 metre route, following intensive simulator activity at the Metro depot in Wednesbury.

Passenger services are set to begin in the coming weeks, marking an end to the project which was meant to be completed in 2020 but has been beset by budget rises and delays.

The route has been designed and constructed by the Midland Metro Alliance, on behalf of Transport for West Midlands.

Laura Shoaf, chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority, which owns West Midlands Metro, said: “This handover marks the end of main construction and means we are ready to start driver training to prepare for the start of passenger Metro services to Wolverhampton Railway Station.

"Wolverhampton is now a better-connected city with the bus station, railway station and now Metro together in one location to provide accessible and seamless links across the region and beyond.

"We look forward to welcoming passengers on board once the drivers have fully familiarised themselves with the new track and terminus.”

John Roseblade, Wolverhampton Council's director of resident services, said it was great to see the scheme nearing completion.

He added: "Extending the Metro to the very front door of our new railway station is part of ensuring our award-winning interchange project delivers the very best gateway to our city for all modes of transport.

"It’s great to know that passengers will be able to use the new route very soon. It is all part of how we are reimagining our city centre and better connecting passengers to events and venues like the newly-opened The Halls Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre and art gallery.”

When the route opens to passengers, trams will call at new stops on Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station as engineers from the Midland Metro Alliance complete additional activities at the existing St George’s terminus.

Sophie Allison, interim managing director of Midland Metro Limited, the operator of West Midlands Metro, said: “As we prepare to bring the new stops into passenger service, customers may notice extra trams on our network which will be out of service.

"These will be used for driver familiarisation between The Royal and Wolverhampton Station stops.

"While driver training is being completed, this does mean that we will be unable to provide a service to Wolverhampton St George’s and trams will terminate at The Royal stop during this time.

"We are committed to keeping our customers moving with a frequent service continuing between The Royal and Edgbaston Village and alternative travel arrangements in place for anyone affected by this change to our service.

"I would like to thank our customers for their patience as we edge closer to connecting our first passengers with Wolverhampton's bus and rail stations.”

The Metro extension in Wolverhampton has seen its £35m budget balloon to around £50m.

The project was first delayed by 18 months due to construction work at the railway station.

Metro bosses then hoped the extension would be ready for the Commonwealth Games last July but pushed back the opening date until autumn 2022.

Last October the project was again pushed back to Spring 2023, which was missed.