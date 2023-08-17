Wolves fans could pay tribute to The Crooked House through song at Saturday's match

Wolves fans have taken to social media with the idea of paying tribute to The Crooked House .

The iconic pub has rocked the local community and beyond since it was gutted in a suspected arson attack on August 5, with its remaining structure demolished just days later.

The Crooked House ablaze. Photo: Chris Green

And now, Wolves fans have taken to social media with the idea of paying tribute to the 18th century pub through song during Saturday's Brighton clash.

In a post made in "Dingles Ay We", a popular Wolves fan group, one person wrote: "Wondering if the Wolves fans could sing 'save The Crooked House' on Saturday? Just a thought."

Nick Goff, professional punter and fellow-fan of the city's football team, has since poked fun at the idea.

He tweeted: "Meanwhile, over on Dingles Ay We. What tune do you think she is hoping for? Perhaps the National Anthem? God Save The Crooked House, Long Live The Crooked House."

What tune do you think she is she hoping for? Perhaps the National Anthem? God Save The Crooked House, Long Live The Crooked House… pic.twitter.com/PsLWL2WCmt — Nick Goff (@nickgoff79) August 17, 2023

Rubble at the scene where The Crooked House once stood

But life-long Wolves supporter, Neil Dady, thinks a minute-long round of applause may be a more "appropriate" way of grieving the demise of the Himley pub.

The 64-year-old, who is from Wolverhampton originally, said: "My view is that the demolition of The Crooked House is not only a local but a national scandal – but I am not sure that Wolves supporters would be unified in having a chant. I'd be more inclined to see a banner or something of that ilk, rather than a chant.

"Perhaps it's more appropriate that there is a minute's applause for the loss of The Crooked House at some point in the game, whether there is a date or time the fire started where the supporters could have a round of applause in memory and go about it that way.

"I lived on the Wombourne side of Wolverhampton so I've been (to The Crooked House) quite a few times over the years – it's shameful the way that it has transpired."