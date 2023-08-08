Black Country and Staffordshire councils spent more than £14 million on staff redundancies last year

New data from the Department for Levelling Up and Communities shows Sandwell Council spent the most at £4.4m, to make 135 staff members redundant in the year to March – up from 43 redundancies the year before, at a cost of £1.9m.
Councils in Staffordshire and the Black Country spent more than £14 million on staff redundancy settlements last year, new figures show.
New data from the Department for Levelling Up and Communities shows Sandwell Council spent the most at £4.4m, to make 135 staff members redundant in the year to March – up from 43 redundancies the year before, at a cost of £1.9m.