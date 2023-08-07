Condolence books to Wolverhampton council leader close after death last month

Councillor Ian Brookfield

The authority said the messages left in the books at the Civic Centre, Low Hill Community Hub and online will be collated and presented to Councillor Brookfield's family in due course.

Councillor Brookfield died on Sunday, July 2, aged 57, after a brave battle with cancer.

Acting leader of the council, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "We received many, many messages of support, love, gratitude and appreciation from across the city and across the country, with friends, colleagues and residents all paying tribute to Ian, and I would like to thank everyone who has shared their feelings in this way.

"We will be presenting the books of condolence to Ian's family when the time is right and we hope that they will provide some sort of comfort to them at this terribly difficult time."

The council plans to hold a civic event in the autumn to celebrate the life and political career of Councillor Brookfield, and details will be announced in due course.

Councillor Brookfield was councillor for the Bushbury South and Low Hill Ward, was first elected in 1995.

He became leader of the council in 2019 and served as mayor of Wolverhampton for the municipal year 2015-16, raising over £17,000 for his chosen charities.