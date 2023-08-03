Wolves fans split over new look Wolfie

Wolves fans have been left conflicted after seeing that club mascot 'Wolfie' has undergone a redesign over the pre-season, and has a more 'animated' look.

The new-look Wolfie

Ahead of the pre-season friendly between Wolves and Luton at the Molineux on Wednesday, fans caught glimpses of the new-look club mascot, and some fans are not pleased with the changes, whilst others have welcomed a new, modern look.

Some took to social media to share their disappointment, whilst many made jokes of the redesign, with one person saying, "it looks more like a fox than a wolf."

The previous Wolfie was over ten years old, and a new design is a normal process as character evolve, and this makeover is one of many during Wolfie's life as the Wolves mascot.

In part of the research process of updating Wolfie, young fans shared their ideas, and the new-look Wolfie will be joined by a modern Wendy too, as well as a young Wolf.

All three characters were developed following lengthy research with young fans of the football club, and the new Wolfie has certainly got a more animated look, likened to a Disney cartoon character, and other animated characters.

Fans both young and old will be pleased with a refreshed, new look Wolfie, and will hopefully see him in full-show during Wolves' first home fixture against Brighton on Saturday, August 19.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the new Wolfie.

One fan said: "Just seen the new Wolfie, he’s cute, I actually can’t believe how many adults are upset we got a new evolved one."

Another fan pointed to the animated look, saying: "What have they done to Wolfie. Looks more like a paw patrol character than a wolf."

Many social media users joked about Wolfie being a new transfer over the summer.

Finally, one fan was pleased after agreeing the previous design was 'tired, saying: "Having met the old one recently, he was looking a bit tired! Still, could have kept the look! The new one does look a bit more like the emoji on my phone at least!"

