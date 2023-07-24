Funfair worker who drove car at colleague causing life changing injuries is jailed

Harry Jones Junior was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court after being found guilty by trial of section 18 assault and causing grievous bodily harm at an earlier trial,
The heir to the Wolverhampton based Harry Jones Fun Fair business has been jailed for ten years for causing 'life changing' injuries to a man he drove a car at.
