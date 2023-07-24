Funfair worker who drove car at colleague causing life changing injuries is jailed

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

The heir to the Wolverhampton based Harry Jones Fun Fair business has been jailed for ten years for causing 'life changing' injuries to a man he drove a car at.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Harry Jones Junior was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court after being found guilty by trial of section 18 assault and causing grievous bodily harm at an earlier trial,

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News