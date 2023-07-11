Passenger who killed taxi driver in a fight over £5.80 fare jailed for ten years

Anakh Singh

Anakh Singh, 59, who had an existing cardiac condition, died after being brutally assaulted next to his taxi in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village, in Wolverhampton, in broad daylight on October 30 last year, over a £5.80 fare.

Sentencing his killer Tomasz Margol for manslaughter, Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "It is right to say this was not a case that involved use of a weapon. This was nevertheless a sustained persistent bout of repeated heavy blows."

He said Margol's actions were captured on CCTV and that Mr Singh had taken a dog guard from the vehicle in self- defence.

Margol, of Bamford Road, must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence before being released.

The court heard he had previous convictions for violence in his native Poland.