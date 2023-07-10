Wolverhampton clubbers set for Blast Off! once more

Blur Fans queueing ahead of the band's sell-out show at the newly reopened The Halls Wolverhampton, which has enjoyed rave reviews

Blast Off! began at the old Civic Halls in 1996 and ran until 2014 with nearly one million customers coming through its doors.

Featuring indie music from the present and the past, it boasted of being the world's second biggest club night – second only to Manumission in Ibiza.

For many years it ran alongside the popular Cheeky Monkey night to make it a memorable weekend for club goers in Wolverhampton.

When it did finish , in March 2014, nearly 1,300 people signed an Express and Star petition for its return.

A one off Blast Off reunion just before Christmas that year saw a sell out crown enjoy once more the sounds of Oasis, Stone Roses and Supergrass gracing their favourite club night.

But now it will return to celebrate its 27th anniversary on Saturday September 30 with live DJs from 10pm until 3am.

The news of the reunion caused a barrage of nearly 300 comments on the Blast Off! Facebook page which still has over 6,000 followers, nine years after the event shut its doors.

Many spoke of their recollections of drinking Red Stripe lager back in the day, with a Blast Off! moderator writing: "There will be Red Stripe on offer and you won't have to pay £1 for cups."

Chinny Bland said: "Time to dust off the bucket hat and get a taste for red stripe and Tim Baugh commented: "Rob, meet you by the speakers son."

Kirsty Lloyd commented: "They've heard us! Our dreams have come true."

David Harris said: "This is going to be so good because the songs are never dated, unlike maybe the crowd but this was THE night for Indie kids in Wolverhampton and beyond, it is great to hear there is going to be a revival."

Courtney Hurcombe from The Halls said: "Blast Off! was an iconic club night, one of the biggest in the country if not the world and we are proud to be able to bring it back to Wolverhampton for one night only.

"There will be limited numbers of tickets but we hope to cater for as many people as possible, those who used to go to Blast Off! back in the day, and those who might be going for the first time. It will be a great night with great music."

Tickets at £10 go on sale on Friday at 10am.