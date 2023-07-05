£800,000 extensive repair project starts at Wolverhampton's Wightwick Manor

Fencing has been errected at Wightwick Manor. Photo: Rachael Parry

Work to address the failing timber frame at Wightwick Manor will take place this summer and the following two summers, in a phased operation.

The project has been able to go ahead thanks to the National Trust receiving a £658,260 Museum Estate and Development (MEND) Fund grant, from Arts Council England (ACE) on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The conservation charity will be contributing the remainder of the cost, with some additional fundraising, and specialist contractors have been appointed to carry out the work.

Tracy Williams, general manager for the National Trust, said: “Wightwick’s exterior is showing signs of deterioration due to age and weathering, and the timber is losing its integrity.

“We’re delighted to have been awarded the grant from Arts Council England to allow this extensive repair work to get under way.

"This important project will safeguard the building, and its internationally recognised arts and crafts collection, for future generations to enjoy.”

Wightwick Manor was built and furnished according to arts and crafts ideals and possesses an internationally recognised collection of William Morris furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers and stained glass, as well as a significant pre-Raphaelite art collection, including works by Rossetti and Millais.

The Grade I listed building dates from 1887-8, with a later extension in 1893.

It is recognised as an important example of the architecture and design of the late 19th century, containing work by the leading designers of the day, and is one of only a few such houses.

The iconic and ornate oak timber frame, however, is not structural, but instead an aesthetic feature, allowing for high decorative features.

The facades also contain rich decorative bay windows, chimneys, stained glass, bargeboards and stonework.

After more than 125 years, the frame is showing signs of deterioration due to age and weathering and the timber is losing its integrity.

This is resulting in movement of the frame, the plaster infill panels becoming loose, oak pegs falling out and window frames requiring repair.

The grant received by Wightwick Manor is part of a wider £58m Cultural Investment Fund package, delivered by ACE on behalf of the DCMS.

ACE culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Culture is at the heart of our communities. It helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It is also an economic powerhouse boosting tourism and attracting investment.

“We are absolutely committed to opening up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live, and this funding will support our brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues, collections and kick off new projects.”

Wightwick Manor will remain open during the exterior repair works, but it will be partially covered in scaffold.