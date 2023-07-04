Council finally makes compulsory purchase order on Wolverhampton 'dream home' left empty for 16 years

Wolverhampton Council has ran out of patience with the owners of 12a Lea Road

With families across the Midlands desperate for affordable homes a Victorian terrace lying empty for 16 years has baffled local Pennfields residents and politicians.

Wolverhampton Council officers have repeatedly asked the owners of 12a Lea Road about the property, which should be worth more than £150,000.

However, due its current tenants being pigeons and vermin, the property's value will fall if it becomes any more derelict.

For the last four years the council has wanted to use the legal powers in the Housing Act 1985 and compulsorily purchase the property for the good of the community.

A report by Housing Improvement Officer Natalie Healy said: "The property is an end terraced property that has been empty since June 2007.

"There have been a number of interactions with the owner’s family and personal representatives, which to date has failed to resolve the situation, including applying for probate and their intentions have not been confirmed for the property."

Two years ago the council revealed there were 1,100 empty residential properties across the city despite the waiting list for a council property growing ever longer.

The council's determination to fill 12a Lea Road is part of its Empty Properties Strategy which aims to bring long-term empty properties back into use. In 2019 an "Untidy Property" notice was lodged by the council against the property's owners.

Ms Healy added: "A notice was served on the property in order to remove the detrimental effect the condition of the property/ land is having on the amenity of the area. The Notice has not been fully complied with and remains outstanding."

Part of the case for a compulsory purchase order is the affect a long-term empty property can have on the neighbourhood.

Ms Healy's report added: "Enabling occupation and removing the detrimental effect of the property will reduce the anxiety associated with crime and the fear of crime that living adjacent to an empty property can cause."

Gordon Davis, who lives in a shared house, is disgusted the house has been empty for so long.

He said: "Every time I cycle past the house it annoys me. How can anyone forget they have a house?

"Families all over the country do everything they can to either own their own home or get a better home and someone has just left theirs empty and falling apart, like leaving 50p down the side of the settee; whereas for me, that's a dream home, I would give anything for."

He added: "I think its great something is finally going to be done and hopefully a new family can make lots of memories in their new home, whether they own it, buy it or rent it."