Leader of Wolverhampton Council dies following battle with cancer

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Councillor Ian Brookfield, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, died on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones, the authority has announced in a statement.

Councillor Brookfield, 57, who was councillor for the Bushbury South and Low Hill Ward, was first elected in 1995.

He became leader of the council in 2019 and served as mayor of Wolverhampton for the municipal year 2015-16, raising over £17,000 for his chosen charities.

He previously worked as a qualified nurse and before being elected as leader, worked for Royal Mail.

Council bosses have paid tribute to Councillor Brookfield calling him a "proud and committed leader" who was "relentlessly dedicated" to serving the people of Wolverhampton.

In a joint statement, Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council and Tim Johnson, chief executive of Wolverhampton Council said: "It is with great sadness that Wolverhampton Council announces the passing of its leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield.

"On behalf of everyone at Wolverhampton Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult time.

"He was a proud and committed leader of the city, relentlessly dedicated to serving the people of Wolverhampton until the end.

"While news of his passing is greeted with profound sorrow, he will be remembered by all who met him with great affection and a deep appreciation for his years of public service to the city he loved.

"Details of funeral arrangements and how people can pay their respects will be shared in due course.