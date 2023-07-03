A decade since the first Best Foot Forward event and walkers are still going strong

Jess Davey and her team raising money Motor Neurone Disease in honour of her father

The return of the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton's Best Foot Forward on Saturday marked a decade since the event started in 2013.

Another bumper total is expected this year adding to the £161,000 donated to good causes since it started.

This year's designated charities are Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group, The Haven, Wolverhampton and The Rotary Charitable Trust, and the entire event is made possible by 40 community-minded companies and organisations which dig deep together.

Sponsored walkers raise money for three charities and, if they wish, for a charity close to their heart.

Best Foot Forward charity event at Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton

This year Jess Davey, from Perton, and her team were raising money for a Motor Neurone charity after her father died on New Year's Day of the disease.

She said: "The event was brilliant, so many people were raising money for good causes and all supporting one another. It was a great atmosphere too, everyone from the Rotary Club made sure everyone felt really welcome.

"I think we walked around 22 miles, this is the first official event we have completed as the David James Neadle Endurance Memorial Team in honour of my dad. We want to raise money and awareness about Motor Neurone disease and have more events planned."

Rotarian Geoff Lowndes, who heads the organising committee, said: "We have been doing this ten years now, and it is always great to see our Best Foot Fowarders stepping out for the benefit of others. Well over a half of those patrons who supported this unknown event in 2013 are still with us."

All ages and abilities enjoy the Best Foot Forward event

Walking for charity, Martha Cummings, Lynda Elmore, Lisa Eardly and Denise Cummings