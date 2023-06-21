James left the orchestra at home but gave Civic fans a concert to savour

James at the Civic

A couple of years have passed and now they have the Civic Hall to return to.

They stopped off after a tour with their new orchestral album Be Opened By The Wonderful, but without an orchestra in tow.

The acoustics did sound a bit off for a few of the songs, I'm not sure if that's the band's or newly reopened venue's fault.

The double album has 40 version of classic, obscure and new songs of James so it was not a case of "here is a track from the new album" and everyone running to the bar.

That said, the first half of the show was for James purists, not your fly-by-night-here-for-Sit Down fan and in the smoking area there were grumbles about the lack of hits.

But, fear not, James have enough to finish a show with several, and still leave out favourites like She's A Star. Watching the audience go crazy for songs like Come Home, Say Something and Getting Away With It (All Messed Up) was a sight to see.

James were always brave, writing protest songs, exploring themes of our dying earth and depression when so many so called protest bands swerved writing them, and their lyrics still mean something, whether being shouted by a crowd or sang by Tim whilst standing on a bouncer's shoulder.

Tim Booth standing on the shoulders of giants

Tim Booth is still a fantastic front man, his voice and hips still move like the 1980s, and Andy Diagram's still playing a trumpet in a dress, they all seemed to be having fun on stage, perhaps they were cutting loose without an orchestra behind them demanding every note being perfect.

And then encore, oh, I've seen them so many times and they never Laid.

And, then Tim said it: "Laid".

A short burst of sheer pop perfection, incredible lyrics and the perfect song to end a concert with. As friend said on the way out: "Live music, its good for the soul".

The difference to the town centre when there is a big gig at the Civic is palpable. The instantly recognisable flower James t-shirts and jumpers might be a few sizes bigger than the first time round but the fans love for the band is undiminished.