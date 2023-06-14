Travellers set up encampment at Wolverhampton park

The encampment has taken up space on the right-hand section of the entrance to East Park

More than a dozen caravans could be seen on the grounds of East Park, with the area running along Hickman Avenue full of cars, caravans and items belonging to the travellers.

The encampment was reported at around 3pm on Wednesday and members of Wolverhampton Council, along with West Midlands Police, headed down to the park to talk to members of the group.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said the council was undertaking its statutory duties before confirming when the group would be leaving the park.

“The council is aware of the encampment in East Park," he said.

"Council officers, supported by local police, have been at the park today to engage with members of the group.

“We are undertaking our statutory duties in relation to the group before confirming their departure.”