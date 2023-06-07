Wolves star Adama Traore volunteered at community projects throughout Wolverhampton

Adama enjoying his time with Good Shepherd volunteers

Details of the Muslim Spanish international's volunteering during the holy month of Ramadan were revealed in a new Wovles Foundation documentary.

Adama helped build shelves at the Central Community Shop, teach footballing tricks to children with disabilities and serve food at the Good Shepherd Ministry homeless project in Wolverhampton. He also met child immigrants and refugees who are living in hotels throughout the city for safe refuge, sharing his own story.

In Adama Traore: The Holy Month, he said: "It does not matter if you are Muslim or not Muslim, we are all from the same place.

"What the most important thing is that we love each other."

The footballer spoke how he tries to educate teammates and people he meets outside football about what it means to be a Muslim in the 21st Century.

He said: "It is a blessing to be in my position and I think I have the responsibility to try and explain what it is being a Muslim.

"A lot of people do not know what it means to be a Muslim, in life there is the person and the religion and it is important to separate the two."

And how he will fast during the Holy Month.

He said: "The coach and staff and the doctors have been amazing. They try and make it easier for me, the are trying to make it easier for Muslim players.

"To see how our energy level is, and help us."

A spokesman for the Wolves Foundation, the club's charitable arm, said: "During Ramadan, Adama made a number of visits to Wolves Foundation projects and partners.

"From serving food to the homeless, to donating gifts to refugees, it was brilliant to see the star giving back to the community."

Adama spoke to volunteers and people who had turned up for faggots and vegetables at the Good Shepherd Ministry opposite Molineux.

The footballer helped at the Community Centre

Good Shepherd Ministry were delighted to have a famous face in their kitchen who was only to happy to have a dance with the head chef too.

GSM tweeted: "It was a privilege to welcome Adama to the Good Shepherd and for him to meet staff, volunteers and service users.

"Including a bit of dancing with Head Cook Louise."