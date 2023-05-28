Wolverhampton road closed after 'nasty' crash near grammar school

The crash in Compton Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: RH Helen

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been called to the scene on Compton Road which residents claim was a "head on collision" near Wolverhampton Grammar School and the junction with Westland Road.

There were reports of the Midlands Air Ambulance also attending.

West Midlands National Express has diverted the number 10 service due to the crash.

National Express tweeted: "Due to accident on Compton Road. Services 10 are on diversion.

"10 Towards Perton: Merrdale Rd, Finchfield Rd, Richmond Rd ,Compton Rd, and the 10 Towards Wolverhampton: Richmond Rd, Finchfield Rd, Merridale Rd, Compton Rd."

On a Facebook group, one person described it as a "serious head on collision outside the Grammar School, with all emergency services present".