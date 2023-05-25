Wolverhampton nightclub Popworld to stay shut over weekend as structural work continues

Scaffolding has been going up around Popworld as structural work continues

Popworld on North Street in Wolverhampton was closed off on Tuesday after reports of structural issues brought on by bad weather, with the full area across Cheapside and North Street closed off for public safety.

A spokeswoman for Popworld said at the time: “The recent bad weather has caused some damage to our building which is now undergoing repair.

"This includes erecting scaffolding to ensure the safety of the building.

"As a precaution the road has been closed by the local authority as we work together to ensure the safety of those in and around the area.”

The building remains closed and is currently surrounded by scaffolding on the Cheapside and North Street corner and more being erected along the outskirts of the building leading up to Darlington Street.

While the pavement area opposite has been reopened, allowing access to the North Street Social, North Street Food and Dog and Doublet bar, the area around Popworld is still cordoned off, with the automatic bollards currently up along the area around the Halls.

North Street is currently closed all the way past the Halls, with the automatic bollards up

A spokeswoman for Popworld said the club would be closed over the weekend, but also assured fans of the retro-themed club that it would be back open as soon as the building could be made safe.

The spokeswoman said: "As you may have heard, we are closed while we check some damage to our building.

"Don’t hang up your dancing shoes just yet as we’ll reopen as soon as we are safe to continue the Popworld party."

The neighbouring Slug and Lettuce also put out a statement to let club goers know they could come to their club nights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and would be providing work for Popworld staff while the club was closed.

A spokesman for Slug and Lettuce Wolverhampton said: "While our friends at Popworld are closed, the party will continue at The Slug and Lettuce .

"Open until 2am on Thursday and until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights

"You will also see faces from Popworld working here."

A lorry was outside the club as part of the work to reinforce the building

Wolverhampton Council have also spoken to reassure people going to the opening night of the Halls that the work would not have an impact on the show, although there would be some traffic controls in place.

A council spokeswoman said: “After being informed about the discovery of structural issues at Popworld in North Street, Wolverhampton Council is liaising with the venue’s structural engineers to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to secure the building.

“In addition to the overnight road closures, temporary traffic lights have been installed at the junction of Darlington Street and Red Lion Street.

"A traffic flow management system has been put in place around Red Lion Street, Paternoster Row, Mitre Fold and North Street. Access to The Civic Centre car park from North Street is currently closed.

“The road closures will remain in place until further notice.