Flats plan for city centre business premises

The premises at the junction of Worcester Street and Little Brickkiln Street in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Google Street View

An application has been made to turn the floor above Everest and Co accountants in Worcester Street into four flats has been made by local businessman Anuj Paudel.

A statement to planners from Urban Nu Ltd, the agents acting on behalf of Mr Paudel, said: “The site is comprised of a two-storey building on the corner of Worcester Street and Little Brickkiln Street in a prominent location. The current use of the building is a furniture shop, with upholstery carried out on the first floor. Our client is looking to convert the first floor level into four one-bedroom, self-contained apartments.

“The work will involve fitting like-for-like wooden windows to match the exterior of the property. Internally, the first floor of the building will be subdivided using timber stud partitions to form the apartments. Once completed, the development will not increase the size of the existing building.

“There is no allowance for on-site parking at the building. However, access to buses and the railway station is nearby so residents will be able to travel with ease. The city centre is also within walking distance.

“Access to the flats will be via Little Brickkiln Street, with bin and cycle storage also provided via a door on the same street.”