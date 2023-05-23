Roads closed due to 'structural concerns' in Wolverhampton building

Road closures have been put in place in Wolverhampton due to "structural concerns" over a building in the city centre.

Popworld in Wolverhampton.
Popworld in Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton Council said late last night that due to "structural concerns at the Popworld building in North Street, temporary road closures have been put in place as a precautionary measure."

As a result, North Street is reportedly closed between Cheapside and Darlington Street, while Cheapside is closed up to the Slug & Lettuce.

The council added: "Blossoms Fold is closed at its junction with North Street.

"The closures will remain in place until further notice.

"City of Wolverhampton Council will provide updates in due course."

"Access will remain open to Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court," the statement continued.

