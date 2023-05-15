Non-league cup final in Tipton abandoned after fans and players violently clash

Trouble flared at the final being held at Tipton Town FC

Wolverhampton's Warstones Wanderers were playing Birmingham's Saltley Stallions in the West Midlands Regional League Division One final on Saturday afternoon.

The match was the final game of the season and Saltley were winning 2-1 before trouble flared around the 80th minute.

A Warstones player was given a red card for "punching" a Saltley player and when leaving the pitch began arguing with opposing fans who "jumped the fence" and invaded the pitch.

Witnesses then claim a melee ensued with both sets of players and some fans getting involved, forcing the referee to abandon the match entirely.

Manager of West Midlands Division Two champions Wombourne Allstars Ryan Trumpeter was at the game and tweeted a picture of the end of the game.

He said: "Interesting ending to the Division One final. Abandoned with just under 10 minutes to go. Player got sent off for hitting a Saltley player then fans and player (that got sent off) mouthing off at each other then next thing there’s a scuffle."

Saltley Stallions FC tweeted a video of the incident and demanded to know why the game was abandoned.

The club tweeted: "Match abandoned with six minutes to play, Warstone player sent and then provokes fans.

"Stallions leading 2-1 and in total control of the game. Why was the game abandoned?

"We will identify and ban the person who left the stand but take a look at how all these players run over jump the fence disgusting!"

The club also claims there were abusive homophobic comments during the incident.

Warning scenes of violent nature



Watch number 9 run across fly kick a player and then another non playing member of the squad kick him whilst his down. All footage sent to the FA @WMPolice



We will not share the video of the homophobic comment here but have sent to the FA. pic.twitter.com/wLSByKlnlU — Saltley Stallions F.C (@SaltleySFC) May 13, 2023

A member of the crowd tweeted the referee had no choice but to abandon the game, he tweeted: "Match abandoned on 80 minutes. Score 2-1 to Saltley. Warstones lad sent off for punching an opponent, then offered to fight group of Saltley supporters with inevitable result. Warstones players pile in followed by Saltley. Ref left with little choice."

Another fan tweeted: "Game abandoned after Saltley fans jumped the fence to fight a Warstones player who had just been sent off

"Families making for the gates with all hell breaking loose. Disgraceful from all involved."

West Midlands League secretary Wendy Juggins confirmed the matter was now being dealt with the county FA.