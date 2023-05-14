Watch: Wolverhampton skatepark reopens after 'game-changing' £55,000 transformation

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/05/23.Refurbished Just Ramps skatepark reopens in Wolverhampton..Pat McFadden MP and owner Zac Calder(front) celebrate the reopening..

Just Ramps, Ettingshall Road, reopened this weekend after shutting its doors three weeks ago for the installation of some of the best skate facilities in the Midlands.

Waste management company Veolia gave Just Ramps £55,000 for the transformation of the park which now boasts new racing ramps, transformed street section and foam pit.

Just Ramps owner Zac Calder said: "This grant has been a real game changer for skating in Wolverhampton.

"Our new ramps, foam pit and street section are the best skate facilities for 60 miles and it will mean the talent will grow and grow.

"The foam pit is especially important for youngsters to learn tricks and have the confidence to try new moves out without getting injured. They will be doing some of the most crazy insane tricks possible on the ramps above the foam pit. It will be amazing to see."

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, who has frequently called for better facilities for local youngsters, officially reopened Just Ramps on Saturday.

Mark Deeprose demonstrates his skills at Just Ramps William Cowley, aged 15, enjoys the new ramps Mark Deeprose demonstrates his skills

Zac added: "What this Veolia grant has also done is really put Wolverhampton on the map when it comes to all kinds of skaters and youngsters will progress no end due to our race ramps, one to one lessons and everything else we offer."

He added: "We have got two members who are going to the World Championships in Madrid, one scooter rider and another BMXer, and now we have got better facilities I think we could really see an Olympian come through here.

"Ever since BMXing and skateboarding were in the Olympics we have had so much interest and now thanks to Viola we have the facilities to go with the enthusiasm of local youngsters."

Just Ramps opened in 2012 and is open six days a week, providing sessions for skateboarders, scooters, BMX bikes, inline skaters as well as a DJ room for music enthusiasts.

They hold regular events such as skate jams and all nighters which encourages riders who attend Just Ramps to become the best rider they can.

Zac added: "At Just Ramps we continue to recognise the numerous social and emotional needs and continually strives to ensure the community spirit within the park support supports their needs. Without Just Ramps there would be a significant number of teenagers with no centre to go to."