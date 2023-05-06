Passenger reportedly jumped into canal to escape car dangling off bridge

The wreckage captured by passerby Stephanie Hardman

The vehicle was seen and photographed by passerby Stephanie Hardman who was on her boat on the canal when she saw the wreckage on Langley Road/Ebstree Road at 8.30am on Saturday morning.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours at 2am.

One female on the passenger side, which was almost parallel to the water, apparently opened the door and jumped into the canal to escape.

The people in the car were reportedly unharmed, although emergency services are yet to confirm this.

The car was hanging on by a thread

A view of the car from the road

The road was closed while the car was removed.