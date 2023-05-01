Royals to visit Wolverhampton as preparations being made for King's coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward and Sophie's first stop will be to the community run Big Venture Centre, in Chesterton Road, which was awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

They will be greeted by primary school children and Karen Trainer, the centre's director, together with Lord-Lieutenant Sir John Crabtree, Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels and High Sheriff of West Midlands Wade Lyn.

The royals will meet volunteers and will join in the WV10 Budget Cooking Programme, Beyond the Foodbank – a six week programme where chefs teach clients how to cook good nutritionally sound food that they take home and share with their families.

Beatsabar, which offers enrichment activities to young people and hosts a variety of music-based workshops, will be their next stop.

Based at Newhampton Arts Centre, it has a history of working with young people who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Duke and Duchess will meet young people who are working on music and songs about their real life situations and also music that is being written for the King's coronation.

They will then visit The Royal School, Wolverhampton, which started life as an orphanage in 1850.

In 1891 Queen Victoria agreed to become patron and there has been a history of Royal Patronage since that time and The Duke of Edinburgh has been patron since 2002.

The royal guests will meet students and staff and hear a performance by the school choir, before visiting the City of Wolverhampton College where they will attend a Coronation Big Lunch.