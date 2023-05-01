Generations of Wolves speedway fans turn out in force to the first meeting since bombshell stadium news

The Wolfpack fans club were out in force

The meeting against Peterborough Panthers was all the more poignant, with the Cambridgeshire club also facing a fight to be racing next season.

Fans of all generations enjoyed the smells, sounds, thrills and spills of speedway during a balmy night at Monmore Green Stadium.

Save Our Speedway campaign founder Chris Adams

Chris Adams, who is leading the Save Our Speedway campaign, had just returned from the Croatia GP where the world's greatest riders backed the Wolves fight.

He said: "It is great to see so many fans here tonight, this sport means so much to the city and the owners of the stadium will hopefully see what this sport means to the city.

"Everyone here has their own story why speedway means so much to them, we will do everything possible to keep this club alive."

Three generations of Wolves fans - Anthony, Paul and Joe Phillips

Three generations of the Phillips family were in the stands to watch the tapes go up.

Anthony Phillips, 80, from Eccleshall, son Paul, 53, and grandson Joe, 22 from Cannock, were all united in their disbelief at Entain's decision to not renew the club's lease.

Anthony said: "My first meeting was in 1952. I cannot believe this could be our last season. It is disgusting."

Paul said: "If Wolves and Peterborough go, that will be five teams in the Premiership next season, which wont be sustainable, so Wolves need to survive for the entire sport."

Dawn Pratt and Bev Warmer from Lanesfield

Friends Dawn Pratt, 70, and Bev Warmer, 65, both from Lanesfield, sit in the same place every week and were enjoying an ice cream as they waited for the first race.

Bev said: "They call us the gnomes because always here, sitting in the same spot. I don't think owners will change their minds but we have to be positive."

Dawn added: "I've being coming here since the 60s, this club means so much to everyone."

Roger Daintey from Wednesfield

Roger Daintey, 68, from Wednesfield, came early to get his front row spot on the terraces.

He said: "It's bad ain't it? I can't believe they will make us homeless after all these years, it's only one night we need."

Andrew, Sian and Ehtan Logie from Cannock

Andrew Logie, 45, and son Ethan, eight, from Cannock enjoy their Monday night visits to Wolverhampton.

Ethan said: "I love the races, I love the smell too. I don't want this to end."

Michael Kay from Willenhall

Michael Kay, 30, from Willenhall, has been attending the speedway since he was a toddler.

He said: "I was brought here by my uncle when I was a toddler, sadly he had cancer and passed away, but now I come with my girlfriend.

"This sport means so much to families like mine, the memories we have to keep the club alive."

There were queues of fans at Monmore Green

Despite the body blow of the news everyone was talking about, the atmosphere was positive.