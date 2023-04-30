Vicky Wright, daughter of Wolves legend Billy, 'battling pancreatic cancer'

Vicky Wright

Vicky Wright, daughter of former Wolves and England captain Billy Wright, was diagnosed last year, the Daily Star has reported in an interview with her fiancé Bobby Davro.

Her famous footballer father, who was born in Ironbridge and went on to spend his entire club career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, died from the same form of cancer in 1994.

Speaking to the Daily Star, her fiancé Bobby Davro, 64, said: "To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It's so sad. It's extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful.

"My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine.

"I always remember this quote, 'Don't let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world'."

The comedian hopes opening up about what the couple are facing can help other families.

He said: "Vicky's illness is a tragedy, and it's been a personal and family tragedy until now. But now I hope talking about it can help other people.

"There are millions of other people with partners and wives and husbands who are going through the same thing. I just want to tell them you have to push ­forward and get back up – and ­never, ever let life beat you."

Bobby proposed to his longtime partner Vicky last year after 12 years of dating on and off.

Last year, Vicky relaunched a popular stage show that brought the stories of her father to life.