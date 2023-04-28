Notification Settings

Police probe into man's death after he was found in Wolverhampton road

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

An investigation has begun into the death of a man after he was found lying in a road.

A blue tent can be seen halfway up the road
A blue tent can be seen halfway up the road

West Midlands Police said they were called out to Old Hill in Tettenhall around 4am after receiving reports of a man lying in the road, with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending the scene.

The man, who was in his 40s, was given emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it is now working to find out what happened and has said the death is being treated as unexplained, while the road remains closed at both ends and traffic in Tettenhall diverted as enquiries continue.

The road remains closed at both ends

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Old Hill, Tettenhall, in Wolverhampton, just before 4am today (Friday) after a man was found lying in the road.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are working to establish what happened, and are treating the death as unexplained.

"The road remains closed this morning while enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information, or who was driving in the area in the early hours of this morning and who may have dash cam footage, has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 377."

Police cars have been seen at the entrance to Old Hill

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Old Hill, Wolverhampton at 3.52am this morning.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

