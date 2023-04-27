Wolverhampton artists make "world class" balloon tribute to King Charles ahead of Coronation

The balloon display in Walsall celebrates the upcoming Coronation of King Charles.

Party and balloon wholesalers Greetings House, who are based in Walsall, wanted to mark the special occasion in its own signature style, by inviting two of its loyal customers to make a royal balloon display.

Helen Clayton from Cheeky Gorgeous Events and Kerry Wheatley from Kez's Facepainting were asked to make the display and Greetings House has been blown away by their creation.

Director at Greetings House, Mark Drury, said: "I have worked in this industry for over 20 years and this is pretty much world class.

"We're so impressed by the two artists. We feel we should recognise them and help them to promote their businesses."

The two artists, Helen from Wolverhampton and Kerry from Bilston, are frequent customers at Greetings House and use the materials in their own businesses.

Mark added: "We wanted to join in on the celebration and we wanted our customers to be involved. So we chose two really talented girls to show off what can be done with what we sell.

"They spent two days working on it and they have just taken it to the next level."

Kerry Wheatley made the figure of King Charles, which took 13 hours in total, while Helen Clayton made the backdrop, balloon arch, and columns for the display.

Kerry said: "I'm so proud of this one! All Gemar latex balloons to celebrate the upcoming Coronation of King Charles. Charles created by me, and the gorgeous columns, wall and arch by the amazing Cheeky Gorgeous Events."

Helen added: "We had the absolute pleasure of being asked to create a King's Coronation display on behalf of Gemar UK and we are so pleased with how it turned out.

"It's the best thing to be given a creative licence to plan and deliver something like this and with input from the fabulous Mark Drury my skills are always tested and I always learn something new which is my favourite part."

Addressing Kerry's balloon work, Helen said: "How amazing is my mate Kez, how do you create King Charles just using balloons?

"You know that person that just doesn't give themselves enough credit? Well my mate is that person! So here's a big shout out for her because she's brilliant.

"There are 20 balloons inside King Charles's head alone to create the shape and features. Incredible right?

"The body is two-inch long balloons woven together and then there are all the small details. 13 hours in the making and boom! Like I said she's incredible! Mate I'm super proud of you."