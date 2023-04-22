Wolverhampton soapbox derby announces headline charity partner

Pictured with club mascots are, from left, Danny Scoffin, Sarah Belcher, Kieron Ansell and Kelly Freeman

Krazy Races has confirmed it has partnered up with Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, the club's official charity.

The soapbox derby event will be returning to Wolverhampton on bank holiday Monday, August 28.

Last year's event attracted well over 15,000 spectators and more than 20 local teams.

The event sees teams build, design and race weird and wacky soapboxes through the centre of towns and cities while raising money for local charities, including the event's headline charity.

Since the event's creation back in 2018, Krazy Races has raised over £40,000 for local charities and good causes.

Every team which enters a soapbox raises money for a local charity close to its heart, with the event also backing a headline charity partner.

Danny Scoffin, head of marketing for Krazy Races, said: “Our Krazy Races events are all about raising as much money for local charities as possible while giving families a fantastic free day out.

"We work closely with our headline charity partner to help integrate them to the heart of the event, giving them as many opportunities as possible to raise as much as they can.

"Our event is all about giving people of all ages a bit of magic and a unique experience. We are delighted to not only have the backing of Wolves Foundation but also the wider club and we are sure teams will want to enter just to support the amazing work the foundation do.

"We are so excited to be returning to Wolves and I can’t wait to work closely with such an iconic club.”

Kieron Ansell, business development manager from Wolves Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Krazy Races for what we are certain will be a fantastic event.

"We work tirelessly to support and aid the communities of Wolverhampton so are extremely grateful to the team at Krazy Races for affording us this opportunity, which will enable us to raise vital funds and continue our important work.

"There will be a big Wolves presence on the day, so we encourage everyone to sign up, enter a team, wear your colours, come down, support your city and have a great day. We’ve booked Wolfie his first driving lesson, not sure he’ll be ready in time but we’ll see.”

Team spaces are now open but are expected to go fast.