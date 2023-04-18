Save Our Speedway petition clocks up nearly 8,000 signatures in 24 hours

The excitement of speedway in Wolverhampton could be coming to an end

Wolfpack member Chris Adams posted the petition on Change.org when the news about Monmore Green stadium not renewing the club's lease broke yesterday (Monday).

The petition quickly went viral with thousands of fans sharing it on their social media pages, many venting their fury at the Greyhound stadium's decision. The current number of signatures is 7,743 and rising.

Chris, who has been a mechanic at the speedway for 30 years, said: "It's absolutely shocking news that we are looking like our last ever season at Monmore Green.

"It makes my blood boil how multimillion pound companies can just wipe us off the slate as though it never existed just so they can have an empty stadium for internet betting on dog racing and the council just sits by and allow them to do it. The people of Wolverhampton need to fight this cause."

"Wolverhampton speedway has been thriving in the city for nearly 100 years and the landlord of the stadium will not extend the lease and no plans to another venue planned by the council. The people deserve better for the sort they love."

The 44-year-old added: "We have got nearly 8,000 signatures and it is only day two of the campaign, we will be doing everything to keep speedway in Wolverhampton."

Andy Lockett, who signed the petition, said: "Speedway is a precious, family friendly, affordable motor sport - Wolverhampton is known as the oldest active track in the UK, it provides entertainment for thousands of fans over the course of a season. To kill it off as a local community based lesuire facility is needlessly short sighted."

Speedway fans across the country have backed the campaign.

Roy Clarke, from the Redcar Bears, said: "So sad and annoyed about the news, I have so many happy memories Monmore Green, lets hope these people come to there senses and allowed the good people of Wolverhampton to continue to cheer on there team."

Fans from local rivals, the Brummies, also supported the campaign after suffering several years homeless themselves.

Adrian Brown said: "As a follower of the Brummies I know how it can be to lose your track. For a team that has survived so long, Wolves are a vital part of Wolverhampton."