Wolverhampton speedway fans launch petition to save team facing homelessness

The petition was launched to help bring attention to the plight of the Wolverhampton Wolves speedway team

A petition has been launched by a fan of Wolverhampton Wolves Speedway following the news that the current tenancy agreement at Monmore Green is set to be terminated at the end of the season, leaving the team homeless after 100 years.

The news has been met with dismay and frustration by fans of the team, which has been left with no alternative venue for meetings to take place and has been left fearing for the future.

Loyal fan Chris Adams has taken to petitions website change.org to start his own petition in order to raise attention of the plight of the club and to encourage the public to help save the club.

He wrote on the site: "Wolverhampton speedway has been thriving in the city for nearly 100 years and the landlord of the stadium will not extend the lease and no plans to another venue planned by the council.

"The people deserve better for the sort they love."

There has been a substantial response since the petition was launched, with more than 500 signatures by mid-afternoon on Tuesday as the numbers continue to increase.

Many of those signing the petition have also posted messages about their own personal love for Wolves Speedway and their own feelings of disappointment at the potential loss of home.

Anthony Harney said: "Wolverhampton speedway have been racing at Monmore Green for as long as I can remember.

"The council need to step in and ensure that the people of Wolverhampton can continue to enjoy their speedway at the track."

Callum Bradley said: "I've been going since 1998 and loved Monday nights at Monmore Green.

"It's my second home and I'd be devastated as will many many fans in speedway and we need to keep clubs around to keep speedway alive in this country."

Nina Hatton said: "This has been my Monday evening for the last 15 years during the season.

"This is such a fabulous family friendly sport that has already been through so much and it would be a huge blow to the sport and the community to lose what is arguably, the best track in the country.

"Please listen to it loyal and often lifelong fans and Save our Speedway."