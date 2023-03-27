Community radio station celebrating Ramadan begins broadcasting in Wolverhampton

Yusuf Malik, Damita Atkinson, Alvina Ali and Weam Elmahal from Ramadan Radio

‘Ramadan Radio Wolverhampton’ has hit the airwaves for the fourth year running from Al Amin Islamic Centre HQ.

Ramadan – the month of fasting – started on Wednesday evening and ends on the evening of April 21.

People can tune into the religious station on frequency 87.8FM with a host of programmes aimed at the Muslim community.

The radio station, which is run by volunteers, will feature children's shows, competitions, live debates, cookery and health programmes.

Khalid Parvez, director of Ramadan Radio, said: "We are delighted to be issued with the licence once again for Ramadan Radio.

"This emphasises the importance of our radio station and opens opportunities for volunteers who want to present and get on-air.

"We have a varied schedule this year, where we will provide daily cultural content in a light and easy manner for the listeners."

Yusuf Shafi, operations manager, added: "We will be providing programmes and volunteer presenters in various languages.

"The programmes will inform and give listeners a chance to express their views.

"The team of volunteers are excited and looking forward to engaging with radio to entertain and educate the community. Ramadan is not only about the meaning of fasting, but also about importance of carrying out good deeds.

"It also allows Muslims to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for those who are less fortunate; hence, encouraging actions of generosity and charity."

It will also be broadcast to a global audience online at ramadanradiowolves.com

Ramadan Radio caters for all age groups and besides English, will broadcast select programmes in Arabic, Urdu, Afghan, Kurdish, Somalian, Ghana and Sudanese languages.