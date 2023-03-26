The finish line at Molineux

People lined the streets as the determined runners set out from Wolves's Molineux stadium at 10am to the sound of vigorous applause.

The 10k was in aid of Compton Care, a palliative care charity based in Wolverhampton, and the charity's teddy bear mascot high-fived the runners as they went past.

Throngs of people wore the charity's bright yellow colours, but there were especially creative costumes from some participants.

One woman ran in a bright orange carrot costume, while another runner was dressed as the iconic popstar Prince.

I’m here at the Wolverhampton 10K for Compton Care and our first runners are crossing the finish line! pic.twitter.com/79RmdDJxx6 — Eleanor Lawson (@ELawson_Star) March 26, 2023

The first person to cross the finish line was Luke Vine, a 27-year-old runner from Tipton. Proudly representing the Tipton Harriers, Luke finished the 10k in 32 minutes.

Luke said: "It's a pretty good feeling. I do compete regularly, I've got the national relays next Saturday at Sutton Park."

Richard Carpenter, another runner from Tipton Harriers, was among the first to cross the finish line.

The 33-year-old said: "It's just great to finish. No matter how quick you are, it's always a relief to finish."

For Joseph McGinn, a 23-year-old boxer from Finchfield, Wolverhampton, it was a privilege to run for Compton Care.

Proudly wearing the bright yellow Compton Care shirt, Joseph finished the 10k in just under 45 minutes.

The boxer had a special reason for supporting the charity, which cared for his uncle, Anthony 'Budgie' McGinn, at the end of his life.

Joseph said: "I'm running with Team Compton Care. It's an honour. There's a few of us - I was drafted in last minute.

"I had an uncle who passed away, and grandparents as well, and they had end-of-life care from Compton."

Hospice staff also took part in the 10k, and members of the charity lined the streets to support their colleagues.

Emily Thompson, community events manager for Compton Care, said: "Obviously this is a fantastic event for Wolverhampton and for Compton Care. We've got 1,400 runners here today, 90 of which are running for Compton, so it's absolutely amazing.

"For this event, Compton has raised about £15,000 which will go towards helping people with incurable diseases.